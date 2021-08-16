Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,221.05%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

