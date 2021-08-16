Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €51.84.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

