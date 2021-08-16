Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

