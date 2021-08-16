Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Drops By 66.1%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $12.30 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

