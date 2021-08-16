Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Expands By 180.6%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 180.6% from the July 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AACG opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

