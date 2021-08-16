Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.5% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

