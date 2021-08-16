WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of WW stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

