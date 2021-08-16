Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.