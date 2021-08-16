ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

THMO stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 187.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth $59,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

