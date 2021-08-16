The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Raised to $24.00 at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

