Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce sales of $65.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $68.92 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

