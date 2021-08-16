EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $145,500 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 86.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,374 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 88.1% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 916,749 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

