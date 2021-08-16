HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

