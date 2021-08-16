FY2021 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $621,572.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,622 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

