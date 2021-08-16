Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$13.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$489.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

