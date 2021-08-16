Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.00.

TSE AFN opened at C$28.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.51 million and a PE ratio of -1,869.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.06. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

