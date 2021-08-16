AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.42. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.25 and a 52 week high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

