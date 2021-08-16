Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 866,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

