Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BZLFY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

