Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.54. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. Research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

