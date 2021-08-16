Comparing Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.22 $9.77 billion $7.70 10.32 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.91 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 3 5 9 0 2.35 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus target price of $128.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.38%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

