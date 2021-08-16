$4.96 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $4.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $907.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,846.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $126.76 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

