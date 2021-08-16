Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALPMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

