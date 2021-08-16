Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Decreases By 36.2%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.15 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.