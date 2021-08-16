NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $184.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.63.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $201.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $503.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.43. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after acquiring an additional 891,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after acquiring an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

