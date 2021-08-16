NIO’s (NIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34. NIO has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

