SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSAAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

