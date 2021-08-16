Analysts Set Expectations for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

