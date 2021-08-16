Lundin Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.81. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

