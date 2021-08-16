Xebec Adsorption Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.57.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08. The firm has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.