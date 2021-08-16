Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $449.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

