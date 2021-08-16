Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.07. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.