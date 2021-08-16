Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.07. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.