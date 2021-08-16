Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “£105” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,977.50 ($130.36).

JET opened at GBX 6,180 ($80.74) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,398.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

