Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

