Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

ROO has been the topic of several other reports. initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 386.10 ($5.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.74. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.