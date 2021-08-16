GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

GoodRx stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of -42.14. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares worth $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $25,628,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

