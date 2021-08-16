MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of MAX opened at $26.86 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -191.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

