Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Raised to $50.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 233.73% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

