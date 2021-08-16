FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

