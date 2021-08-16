MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for MannKind in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 391,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MannKind by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 813,190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.