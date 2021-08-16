Cormark Weighs in on Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

GAU stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

