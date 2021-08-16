Installed Building Products, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Installed Building Products in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

IBP opened at $123.55 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,240 shares of company stock worth $33,552,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,304,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

