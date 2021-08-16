CIBC Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56. The company has a market cap of C$496.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is presently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

