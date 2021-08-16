EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YECO opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

