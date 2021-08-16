EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YECO opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
EV Biologics Company Profile
