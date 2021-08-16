FY2021 EPS Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Increased by Analyst

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.67.

Shares of AND opened at C$43.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.39. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

