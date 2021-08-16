Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRMR. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

