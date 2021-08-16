Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $814.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

