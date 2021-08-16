Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 594,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 399,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

