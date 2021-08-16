TheStreet Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,887,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 33.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

