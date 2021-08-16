EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,335 shares of company stock worth $145,500. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

